(ABC 6 News) — First responders have been called to a crash on Hwy 52 southbound near Rochester.

The crash was reported by MSP at 2:59 p.m. and occurred between Mayowood Road and the Hwy 63 intersection.

Lanes have been reopened after a traffic backup earlier in the afternoon.

The crash occurred when a vehicle crashed into the median wall. MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said there were “minor to no injuries” reported at the scene.