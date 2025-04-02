First responders called to a partial building collapse in Waseca

(ABC 6 News) — First responders have been called to a partial building collapse in Waseca on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Waseca Police Department, the building is located at 113 State Street (Minnesota Highway 13), and surrounding buildings have been evacuated with the 100 block of South State Street being closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice. Hwy 13 has been detoured by MnDOT.

Any resident displaced as a result of the evacuation can go to the Waseca Public Safety Center at 303 South State Street to meet with Emergency Management for assistance.

This is a developing story.