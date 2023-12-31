First responders called to 71 different crashes Saturday evening amid icy roads

First responders in Rochester and Olmsted County say they responded to around 71 different crashes around the area Saturday evening amid deteriorating road conditions due to ice.

ABC 6 News reached out to numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Austin and Albert Lea Police Depts. where dispatch said they do not have a total number of crashes in their areas throughout the night.

However, the Rochester Police Dept. says out of those 71 crashes in Olmsted County, multiple had injuries.

There is no word on how many crashes occurred state-wide in Minn.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article when more information is available.