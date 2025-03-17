UPDATE: No serious injuries in Silverlake Apartments fire

(ABC 6 News) – There were no serious injuries in a Silverlake Apartments fire, according to the property manager.

Rochester firefighters and police responded to the scene of a fire at Silverlake Apartments around 10 a.m.

RFD said arriving crews found smoke and fire coming from a single apartment on the SE side of the building, and “attacked” the fire through open windows before entering the building.

Several occupants were evacuated from the building at 1511 3rd Avenue NE — including several removed by ladder from the 3rd floor.

People on the scene said the fire appeared accidental.

The incident is still under investigation.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.