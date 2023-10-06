First responders at scene of motorcycle crash on Highway 52

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester-area first responders are at the scene of a motorcycle crash at Highway 52 and Highway 14 Friday morning.

The crash seems to have occurred between 11 and 11:15 a.m. Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Fire, and Rochester police were visible speaking to individuals, with several motorcycles pulled just off the Highway 52 exit.

The scene was cleared around noon Oct. 6. The exit was not fully closed during the investigation.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.