First responders at crash on Civic Center ramp onto Hwy 52

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police and fire, and Mayo Clinic ambulance has responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

The crash took place on the ramp from Civic Center Drive onto Northbound Highway 52.

A silver van was visible in the grass to the west of the on-ramp, while a red vehicle with a visibly smashed front end is pulled over on the side of the ramp.

The silver van was towed out of the median at about 4:15.

The crash is the second at this Rochester intersection within 10 days.

Through traffic did not halt, and the scene was clear by 4:25 p.m.