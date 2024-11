(ABC 6 News) – First responders are at the site of a 3-car crash on Highway 14 and 280th Avenue, Kasson.

According to MNDOT cameras, three passenger cars are stopped at the intersection between the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic.

One car is in the grassy median.

Law enforcement vehicles blocked off the intersection.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.