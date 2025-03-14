First Minnesota jobs report of 2025 has been released

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The State of Minnesota has released its first jobs report of 2025.

Officials say the state is prepared to enter economic uncertainty from a position of strength. The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said January started strong.

Employers added 1600 jobs, the most added since March of 2024.

4800 people entered the Minnesota labor market, and total jobs grew three times faster than the national rate.

Unemployment rate is about 3.0%, which is one point lower than the national level.

The February report will be released on March 27.