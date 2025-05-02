First Mayo Clinic falcon chick of 2025 hatches

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s exciting news out of Mayo Clinic’s Peregrine Falcon Program as the clinic’s resident birds are welcoming a new addition to their family.

The falcon program posted a photo to its Facebook page earlier on Thursday, announcing that Hattie and Orton’s first egg of 2025 has hatched.

Once the chicks are fully grown, they are released into the wild. Some Mayo falcons have been spotted as far as 500 miles away.