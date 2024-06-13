First lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Duluth seniors this week

(WDIO) – Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, is scheduled to visit Duluth on Thursday, June 13.

Biden will be visiting with a group of area seniors at a yet to be disclosed location.

This is part of a series of Seniors for Biden-Harris events going on throughout the country.

“From bingo nights and ice cream socials to intergenerational conversations and organizing events, seniors and their loved ones will highlight the stark contrast between President Biden and Vice President Harris’s work to lower prescription drug costs and strengthen Social Security and Medicare with Trump’s threat to cut Social Security and Medicare, terminate the Affordable Care Act and raise costs for families across the country,” explained a released from the campaign.

The First Lady will be visiting Green Bay, Wisconsin earlier in the day.