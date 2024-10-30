First general election since “Restore the Vote” passed allows at least 55,000 Minnesotans to hit the polls

(ABC 6 News) — At least 55,000 Minnesotans have had their voting rights restored ahead of next week’s election.

It will be the first general election since the Restore the Vote Act was signed into law last year.

It allows anyone with a felony conviction to vote as long as they are not currently incarcerated.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the law after a challenge failed to prove the law overstepped its authority.