Fireworks safety for the Fourth of July

Fireworks may be part of American tradition, but they can also be dangerous when lighting them on your own.

(ABC 6 News) — While fireworks may be part of American tradition, they can also cause serious property damage, injuries, or worse when mishandled.

Those selling fireworks say that they try to reduce the risk by explaining how to safely light them off and by avoiding selling to children.

“You gotta have somebody that’s responsible,” says Leonard Fenton, an employee of Jake’s Fireworks. “It’s just like gun ownership. It’s just like pet ownership. It’s just like owning your own home. You’ve gotta be responsible.”

The Mason City Fire Department says that they respond to two to three fires each year because of fireworks. They also say that while fireworks are fun to watch, it’s best to leave it them to the professionals.

Mason City firefighter Brad Boldt said that the fire department has had to respond to garage and house fires due to lit fireworks as well as some hand injuries because of people lighting fireworks while holding them.

“Our recommendation is just let the professionals do it,” Boldt concluded.

The most important thing, though, according to MCFD, is keeping children away from the fireworks and always using adult supervision even if it is a firework as small as a sparkler.

MCFD also says to always keep a water source nearby as well as water to put the fireworks in after they’ve been lit to make sure that they are extinguished.