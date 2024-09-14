Fires at Lake Superior National Forest close campsites, lakes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Forest service crews are fighting two wildfires in the northern part of Minnesota.

The Woodlake fire started Wednesday, and it is forcing some campsites, portages, and lakes to close within the boundary waters canoe area.

Another fire is burning near Burntside Lake, just north of Ely.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.