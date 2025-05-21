Firefighters work to contain northern Minnesota wildfires

By KAALTV

Containment dates for northern MN wildfires

(ABC 6 News) — Firefighters in northern Minnesota are making ground to contain devastating wildfires that have burned for more than a week.

As of now, the Jenkins Creek fire has burned nearly 17,000 acres and is 13% contained while the Camp House fire, which set more than 12,000 acres ablaze, is now at 73% containment.

The Munger Shaw Fire is nearly entirely contained at 95% and has burned just over 1200 acres. Firefighters hope to get the fire to 100% containment by next week.

The goal for containment at the Camp House fire is this Friday, but the Jenkins Creek fire likely will not be contained until next month with a goal date set for June 15.