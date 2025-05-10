Firefighter injured battling Rochester structure fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from RFD, it happened on 36th Ave SE around 7:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found white smoke coming up from the roof eaves and vents, but no visible flames. It was initially unclear where the fire was coming from.

Credit: Rochester Fire Dept.

Firefighters carefully coordinated ventilation and fire attack operations due to the advanced stage of the fire. A search of the home confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze along with a few lingering hot spots and assisted the Fire Marshal’s Division with the investigation.

One firefighter sustained a minor hand injury during the incident.

RFD says the home sustained heavy smoke damage, and it possibly a total loss.

Credit: Rochester Fire Dept.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Police and Red Cross assisted RFD at the scene.

RFD reminds everyone that maintaining working smoke detectors to provide early fire detection is the best way to increase the likelihood of escaping a home fire, and closing your bedroom doors at night gives you extra time and protection against fires.

RFD also notes it’s important to report hazardous conditions of what you can see and where to help emergency responders arrive as quickly as possible.