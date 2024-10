(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Fire Department (WFD) is investigating a fire that happened early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

WFD says fire crews were dispatched to the fire on the 450 block of Huff Street around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews at the scene of the incident. Credit: Winona Fire Department/Facebook

The back of the building reportedly sustained moderate fire damage. The building houses Ridgelands Coffeehouse and the Lutheran Campus Center.

No injuries were reported.