Fire Suppression Tools For Austin Fire Dept.

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department is getting new tools to help fight fires.

Fidelity Lodge presented three fire suppression devices to the department. These devices fit in the truck of a squad car or other emergency vehicles and can lower the temperature inside a burning building by 1000 degrees in just 35 seconds making it safe to extract anyone trapped in a fire.

“Our plan is to put these on the vehicles that don’t have water and pumps,” said Chief Jim McCoy. “So, when we’re out and about and we arrive on scene first, we can go ahead and throw one of these into the structure and suppress the fire before the engine gets on scene.”

AFD says that they are very thankful for the donation and say the new tools could help save lives.