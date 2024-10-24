Fire starts in fryer at downtown Rochester Taco Bell

Taco Bell Fire

(ABC 6 News) – A deep fryer blaze had the Rochester Fire Department responding to a North Broadway fast food restaurant Thursday morning.

According to officials at the scene, an employee immediately called 911 for help, but by the time the fire department arrived the fryer unit appeared to have already put the fire out itself.

“By the time we arrived, it was really a non-event,” said Battalion Chief Erik Propotnik. “No damage to the building, no smoke present in the building, nobody injured or hurt.”

While people inside briefly evacuated, Propotnik said the fire wasn’t even big enough to trip the building’s overhead suppression system.