Fire Service Day at Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) — It was the annual Fire Service Day on Monday at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Firefighters from departments around the state met with lawmakers to discuss fire-related issues. Governor Tim Walz spoke at the event.

“Many of you know this gets more difficult to do every single year, the jobs that you’re doing. Whether it’s the price of equipment, or the price of doing the job. I’m proud of Minnesota that we’ve recognized this especially amongst our firefighters and our emergency responders,” Walz said.

Walz said he was glad to see money for public safety in the legislature’s budgets, but he hopes to find more middle ground between proposals.