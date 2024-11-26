Fire service contracts front and center at Rochester City Council study session

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, several fire service contracts were the lead item for Monday night’s city council study session.

The City of Rochester contracts with townships of Cascade, Marion, Rochester, and a portion of Haverhill to provide fire services.

Those 10-year contracts are in place until 2025.

Now, the cost for the next potential 10-year term includes a yearly increase of 4.5% as RFD says its operational costs will also increase by 6.2% next year.

“So we don’t do just fires. If the fire department is the only agency that can do it, we’ve been going on those calls since 2005. So for this contract we are trying to be more specific on the services that we will provide,” said RFD Chief Eric Kerska.

Currently, the council is collecting feedback and meeting with township heads to come to the final terms of the contract for 2025.