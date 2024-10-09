Family fire preparedness drill happening in Albert Lea Wednesday night

By KAALTV

Family fire preparedness drill

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, residents can expect to hear sirens going off later Wednesday night.

Operation EDITH, or Exit Drill in the Home, will be taking place at 7 p.m. as sirens will sound off across the city. The fire department is encouraging people to use that time to practice how you would leave your home in case of a fire.