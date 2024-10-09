Family fire preparedness drill happening in Albert Lea Wednesday night

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Albert Lea, residents can expect to hear sirens going off later Wednesday night.

Operation EDITH, or Exit Drill in the Home, will be taking place at 7 p.m. as sirens will sound off across the city. The fire department is encouraging people to use that time to practice how you would leave your home in case of a fire.