Mason City renters left without home after attic fire

(ABC 6 News) – An early morning fire has damaged the attic of a home in Northern Mason City.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, crews responded to the home on 1421 N. Madison Avenue at 2:01 a.m. Crews found the residents of the home had all safely evacuated the premises.

Crews entered the home and found a smoldering fire in the attic and were able to fully extinguish it by pulling ceilings. . The rental property, owned by Steve Vandenberg, is no longer able to be

occupied without renovation.

The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature and no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to leave the scene by approximately 5:00 a.m.

Mason City Police Department and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.