Osage fire leads to rescue from second-floor window

(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a fire sending the Osage Fire Department to a second-floor apartment yesterday is under investigation.

Officials reported that the incident unfolded at 625 Main Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 30.

First, rescuers rescued the apartment’s occupant through its second-level window. The occupant was then taken to an area hospital for treatment and did not suffer extensive injuries.

A law enforcement officer who assisted with the rescue received a laceration to the arm and received treatment for the injury.

According to responding officials, both the apartment, an insurance business located at the base of the building, and a nearby pub and grill have extensive smoke and water damage.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the flames.