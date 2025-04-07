UPDATE: Crews remain on scene of Charles City fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Charles City Fire Department says there is no immediate danger to the public outside of the scene and evacuated area of the fire.

According to a press release, CCFD was dispatched to a building owned by Hawkeye Mold and Design Company at 2323 Old Highway Road for a report of heavy smoke. The call came in around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, and called for aid from several area fire departments and public safety agencies.

They battled the blaze until around 11:40 p.m., when the scene became unsafe as stored materials in the structure became involved in the fire. Residents a half mile downwind of the fire were ordered to evacuate.

Several agencies are remaining on the scene to monitor the situation.

Roads are still closed around the scene. That includes Highway 27 from Nashua to the South Grand Avenue at Exit 218. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detours.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – An evacuation order is in place in Charles City due to an active fire at Hawkeye Preferred Tooling Group, according to Floyd County dispatch.

The call reportedly came in on Sunday night just before 9 p.m., and as of 5 a.m. on Monday morning, the scene was still active.

Those who are a 1/2 mile downwind of the fire have been ordered to evacuate. Highway 218 from South Grand to Nashua has also been shut down.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will have more details as they become available.