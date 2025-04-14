Fire forces Rochester fitness studio to cancel classes

(ABC 6 News) – A structure fire at W.I.P Fitness in Rochester early Monday morning forced classes to be canceled for the day, according to its Facebook Page.

According to Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to 1318 Apache Drive Southwest at around 4:13 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. Crews encountered heavy smoke while searching for the fire, and eventually extinguished the main body of the flames.

Windy conditions and the building’s construction made it difficult for crews to put out hot spots and verify that the fire was completely out.

The building sustained extensive fire damage to the second floor and roof. Smoke damage was found throughout the structure. No injuries were reported.

RFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.