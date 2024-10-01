Fire engulfs recycling plant in Wisconsin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin on Tuesday morning, a massive fire engulfed a recycling plant in Campbell.

Its fire chief said the blaze burned railroad ties at the Omaha Track Facility. Multiple departments responded to put out the fire at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.