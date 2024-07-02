Fire breaks out in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Mason City Fire Department, they have been battling a fire that broke out Monday evening on 15th Street and N Pennsylvania Avenue.

The fire burnt a three-stall unattached garage and a tree above which were total losses while also dealing heat damage to a neighbor’s siding. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At this time, there is no information as to how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

This is still a developing story so stay with ABC 6 News with updates as they become available.