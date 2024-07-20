Fire at Rochester mobile home

(ABC 6 News) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in southeast Rochester Saturday.

It happened around 10:14 a.m. at 1701 10th Street SE, lot 18.

Rochester Fire Department arrived on scene to find a trash can/lean-to fully engulfed in flames, and the

fire had spread to a nearby trailer home.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

According to a press release from RFD, crews quickly sprang into action deploying attack hose lines, searching the structure and establishing incident command. The fire was knocked down and the scene was stabilized.

No one was found inside during search efforts and no one sustained any injuries. Overhaul was conducted to ensure fire had not extended further.

There is not currently an estimate on the damage done by the fire.

Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Red Cross assisted RFD at the scene.

RFD reminds everyone to make sure smoke detectors are in working order, and to never re-enter

a home if it has caught on fire. Also ensure you and your family have an established escape plan

and meeting spot outside.