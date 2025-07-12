Fins and Films car show kicks off in Spring Valley

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Day one of Fins and Films took over Downtown Spring Valley on Friday.

Classic cars lined the streets with people getting a taste of classic American foods like root beer floats and hot dogs.

The main attraction was a Pins and Greasers show with kids dressed up ’50s style, sporting slicked back hair and vintage dresses.

The two-day event is more than just a car show with something for everybody to enjoy.

“Most car shows are a four-hour event where you bring your car, when the show is done you leave. We are so much more. We are truly an event with you know the night of fire, pin up shows, grass drags, burn outs, outdoor movie theater,” said Doc Shipton, the president of Fins and Films.

The fun continues all day on Saturday with the car show running from 1-5 p.m., live music from 1-8 p.m., and more activities throughout the day.