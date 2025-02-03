FindJodi team says a motion has been filed to unseal search warrant in Jodi Huisentruit case

(ABC 6 News) — According to the FindJodi team, a legal motion has been filed to open a sealed search warrant in the Jodi Huisentruit case.

The warrant pertains to GPS data from two vehicles connected to John Vansice, and two Iowa attorneys argued in the motion filed January 24 that since he passed away in December 2024, “any ongoing investigation into his involvement in this matter has now ceased.”

However, the FindJodi team also says that Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen is planning to fight the effort, telling them he’s “never seen a death certificate” for Vansice.

“As far as we’re concerned, the investigation is continuing whether he’s passed or not,” Dalen told FindJodi, adding the motion “makes no sense and could seriously hinder the investigation.”

Anyone with any information on Jodi’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us. You can always reach out to FindJodi here, or anonymously here.