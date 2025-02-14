FindJodi: Judge to hear Huisentruit search warrant arguments on March 3

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier this month, a legal motion was filed for a search warrant in the Jodi Huisentruit case to be unsealed.

However, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen is fighting the motion saying it “makes no sense and could seriously hinder the investigation.”

According to the FindJodi team, arguments over whether that search warrant should be unsealed will be heard by a Cerro Gordo County judge on March 3.

The warrant pertains to GPS data from two vehicles connected to John Vansice, who passed away in December 2024 and was a friend of Huisentruit’s.

Anyone with any information on Huisentruit’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.mn.us.