Final Festivities of Mower County Fair continue Saturday

(ABC 6 News)- The Mower County fair will be wrapping up tomorrow, but there’s still a lot of fun to be had before it comes to a close.

The bull riding competition was the nightcap at the Mower County Fair on Saturday night.

Fairgoers still remain at it full force enjoying all the food, rides, and all the fair has to offer.

One of the folks who makes the magic happen shares why he comes back year after year.

“I like just making people smile. It’s so fun whenever you really connect with a family and they have a great time so you have a great time. It’s just that energy mixed back in forth,” said Cece Shaw, one of the fair attendees.

But of course, nobody loves the fair more than the kids.

“Just walking around and seeing all the places and shops, and all the food places. It’s not something you normally see,” said Carter Heggna, another attendee at the fair.

There’s plenty of food and fun to go around for everyone. Something you just can’t get anywhere else in Mower County.

Festivities will go till 6 PM tomorrow. If you haven’t been out yet, time is running out so make sure to stop by.