Final cannabis rules published in Minnesota State Register

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) can start issuing business licenses, now that the final cannabis rules have been published.

Rules governing the state’s adult-use cannabis market were published in the State Register on Monday, April 14th. It is the final step in making the rules officially adopted and in effect. Publishing the rules also means OCM can start issuing business licenses to applicants who have completed all necessary steps in the application process.

The rules are downloadable here: Rulemaking / Office of Cannabis Management

There are over a thousand qualified applicants for social equity licenses, many of whom applied for license types not capped in statute that will not be subject to lotteries. More than 600 of these applicants advanced from last Fall’s license preapproval process, and will be first in line to receive licenses.

Qualified applicants for cultivator, mezzobusiness, manufacturer, and retailer licenses will be subject to lotteries. Those lotteries will be conducted this summer for social equity applicants and general applicants.