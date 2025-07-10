Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office reports 911 lines are down

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says its 911 lines are down as of Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from FCSO, calls are currently being routed through the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

If possible, FCSO asks that people call the sheriff’s office directly at 507-765-3874 and press 1 for a dispatch officer.

FCSO says repairs are being made, but the 911 lines may be down until Friday afternoon.