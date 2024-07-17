Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office investigating fight at a Kwik Trip in Spring Valley

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, an investigating is ongoing regarding a fight that took place at a Kwik Trip in Spring Valley last week.

On Friday evening at approximately 11:36 PM, several people were involved in a fight that was reported to the Sheriff’s Office. However, by the time deputies arrived, all those involved had left the scene.

Upon further investigation, video surveillance and statements indicate that at least two people were stabbed during the altercation. Two subjects were treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sheriff John DeGeorge, the individuals directly involved are not Fillmore County residents and left the area after the incident.

Fillmore County Investigators have identified the subjects involved, and the incident appears to be a continuation of a prior dispute between the subjects. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Responding and assisting at the scene were the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Preston Police Department.