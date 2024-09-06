Fillmore County residents have a chance to share severe weather impacts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Severe weather impacted many in the area throughout the course of the summer, and now, those living in Fillmore County have a chance to share those impacts with the county.

The Office of Emergency Management is working to update the county’s hazard mitigation plan that assesses natural hazards such as flooding, tornadoes, extreme temperatures, and more.

Residents’ comments will be taken into account during the process. All that needs to be done is submit them to the county emergency management by phone or email.

More information can be found here.