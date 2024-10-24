Fillmore County of offer free rides to polling locations on Election Day

(ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County announced Thursday it will be offering free rides to voters to polling locations across southeast Minnesota.

Locations range from Byron to Harmony and will only be available during specific times throughout the day.

Interested voters must call ahead and arrange for a free ride ahead of time, as the rides will be based on availability come Election Day.

Locations and Times Available on Election Day

Call (800) 528-7622 to arrange for a ride