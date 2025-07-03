Fillmore County farm in jeopardy of shutting down after missing out on grant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Fillmore County, a farm is in jeopardy, after it missed out on a $300,000 grant to help pay for the farm, plus higher costs because of new tariffs.

Badgersett Farm is the name, and it is 160 acres near Canton, specializing in hazelnuts, chestnuts, and pecans.

And with 30 to 40 percent tariffs now on pretty much all the supplies needed to make their farm go, worry is at an all time high.

“Peat moss to make potting soil comes from Canada. The fertilizer components, so the chemicals, comes from oversees, from Mexico, China, India, and even though it’s mixed here in the United States, the fertilizer companies have to pay for that,” said Megan Rutter, who runs the farm.

It’s a situation that has forced Rutter to let most all of the farm’s employees and volunteers go.

“We’ve had to let go everybody. I had some part time volunteer staff but I can’t even afford to offer them protection, liability insurance, I can only cover myself,” Megan said.

But it’s not just the higher tariffs causing financial concern, the original owner said the loss of expected USDA grant funding will be very devastating for the farm in the long run.

“We put an enormous amount of effort into that particular grant proposal, that dedicated saying, “okay we are going to use the land for this purpose, and then they killed it, and that meant 2 years lost right there,” said Philip Rutter, Megan’s husband and original owner of the farm.

And with Badgersett being the main source of nuts for a lot of people across the region, shutting the farm down would have wide reaching impact.

“We’re the source for anyone who wants the seed. We sell the nuts to eat so we fall, a whole bunch of people behind us fall,” Philip said.

The Rutters say they are currently only living off of $2000 per month right now, and their goal they are needing to get in 60,000 dollars to help pay off a mortgage related to the property. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Rutters which can be found here.