Fillmore County Fair kicks off on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Fair season is far from over, with the Fillmore County Fair kicking off on Monday for a weeks-worth of fun activities for the community.

In its 165th year, the top events include rodeos on Tuesday and Thursday, a tractor pull on Wednesday and a demolition derby on Friday.

There are plenty of other activities running throughout the week including laser tag, bounce houses, magic shows, a beer barn and much more.

The fair runs from Monday, July 17, through Saturday, July 22.

The fair is located at 413 E Fillmore Street in Preston, Minn.

You can find more information about the fair here.