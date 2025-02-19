Fillmore County man charged with burglarizing a laundromat

(ABC 6 News) – William Merton Douglas was in court on Wednesday on charges stemming from a burglary at a Spring Valley laundromat on February 12th.

At around 3:30 a.m. on February 12th, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a potential burglary at Valley Laundry. According to the caller, a detergent and softener vending machine was open with some quarters that had been inside it scattered on the floor.

Upon further inspection, Sergeant Derek Fuglestad observed a pry dent near the lock of the machine. The back of a coin dispenser also had two key slots drilled, and the room next to the machine also appeared to have been broken into.

The owner of the laundromat pointed out that two buckets full of $250 worth of quarters, a toolbox with about $200-$300 worth of tools, and keys to the coin machines were missing.

Security footage shows what appears to be 54-year-old William Merton and another suspect identified as Jordan Hanson enter the laundromat just a couple hours before the burglary was reported. The two are seen walking towards the utility room door with a knife and a crowbar a few minutes before the cameras were disconnected.

Merton now faces felony charges of 2nd and 3rd Degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools, and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

He will be in court again on April 7th for an omnibus hearing.