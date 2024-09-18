FFA hosts students for judging competition

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Over 500 students from 30 different schools in Southeastern Minnesota visited various area farms on Wednesday.

Three different schools visited a dairy farm in Stewartville specifically. The point of the event is for the FFA to get students acclimated with how a judging competition works.

One FFA volunteer talks about why the event is important.

“It’s just kind of a practice for people to get out there and get practicing before they go to regions and do their regional scantrons and stuff,” said Britney Harris, a student volunteer with the FFA.

Another student volunteer is also new to the competition this year. She mentions why she decided to be apart of the event.

“I thought it would be fun this year because I’m like new to the school and it’s different, I never heard of something like this,” said Makenna Peterson, another student volunteer.

The events ran until 3 PM Wednesday afternoon at each farm. The FFA said they hope to continue this event in the future.