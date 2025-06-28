Fencing takes the spotlight at Rochesterfest on Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With stormy weather finally clearing from the area, Rochesterfest activities were back in full swing on Friday.

There were all sorts of unique events taking, including a fencing demonstration from the Southern Youth Enrichment League Fencing Alliance. The intense sport took the spotlight with several young fencers showing off their skills.

“We’re out here just having a good time with Rochesterfest, hanging out with people, trying to show people fencing,” said Kamau Wilkins.

More information on the Southern Youth Enrichment League can be found here.

Rochesterfest continues on Saturday with the Grand Parade beginning at 2 p.m. You can watch the full parade right here at ABC 6 News both on-air and through a livestream to our website, app, and YouTube channel.