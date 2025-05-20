Female Athletes United, three Minnesota softball players file lawsuit against AG Ellison and MSHSL over transgender athlete policy

(ABC 6 News) — Female Athletes United (FAU) and three Minnesota softball players who are members of FAU have filed a lawsuit against a number of Minnesota officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison and MSHSL.

The lawsuit comes after MSHSL ruled back in February that it would continue to allow transgender students to play sports that match their gender identity.

That decision followed President Donald Trump’s signing of the executive order, Keeping Men out of Women Sports.

Following the signing of that executive order, AG Ellison filed a lawsuit against President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the United States Department of Justice.

“Trump’s burning desire to destroy trans kids and punish us for helping them live and thrive isn’t just a violation of the law. It’s a violation of Minnesota values,” Ellison said at the time. “We’re not going to sell out trans kids, or any vulnerable community, just to stay in the good graces of a lawless administration.”

FAU’s lawsuit against Ellison and MSHSL claims that because of this MSHSL policy, though Minnesota designates some high school sports for women and girls, these sports are not reserved for females.

As a result, the lawsuit states, “boys are displacing and defeating girls in competitive sports. FAU has members who have competed against and lost to male athletes, including when playing on behalf of their Minnesota public school.”

Following MSHSL’s decision, the U.S. Department of Education launched a Title IX investigation into the league, and the lawsuit states that the defendants “have refused to take corrective action” for being in violation of Title IX.

The lawsuit demands the defendants to stop allowing “male athletes” to compete with or against female athletes and a correction of records where FAU members have lost to “biological male athletes or teams that included biological male athletes.”