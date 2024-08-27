FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Albert Lea 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Federal Emergency Managment Agency (FEMA) opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Albert Lea and Worthington on Tuesday, August 27th, to help residents kickstart their recovery after the severe storms and flooding of June 16th to July 4th.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

Freeborn County Emergency Managment coordinator Rich Hall said he hopes residents impacted by the flooding will take advantage of the assistance. “[FEMA is here],” said Hall, “…to continue that recovery process to see if we can help residents, get them get some funding and help make them whole again.

“Some types of FEMA grant assistance,” said FEMA spokesperson Kim Keblish, “…may include temporary housing assistance, home repair or replacement, and coverage for other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, damaged furniture and appliances (including furnace and HVAC) and childcare costs.”

The Albert Lea Disaster Recovery Center is located at Albert Lea Fire Rescue (417 S Newton Ave) and will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM. It will be closed on Monday, September 2nd for the Labor Day holiday. The temporary center will close on or around August 11.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC . Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

The 19 counties named in the disaster declaration are: Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan.