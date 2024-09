The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — FEMA is shutting down its disaster center in Albert Lea which has been helping Minnesotans needing financial help from this summer’s flooding.

On Wednesday, a second location in Worthington is also shutting down.

Three other disaster centers are still open in Mankato, Waterville, and Virginia.