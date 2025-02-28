Feeding Our Future trial: Witness testifies about kickbacks for access to federal aid

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There was damning evidence on Thursday in the case against the founder of Feeding Our Future, Aimee Bock.

A witness said he paid Bock tens of thousands of dollars in cash to get access to federal aid.

Mohamed Hussein told the jury that Bock trained him on how to get more than $3 million out of a federal pandemic relief program.

However, Hussein said that he had to pay kickbacks to Bock in order to stay in the program.

Bock and her attorney still get to make their case to the jury, but that will have to wait until at least next week.