Feeding Our Future co-defendants Bock, Said found guilty on all counts in meal fraud trial
(KSTP) — A federal jury found two co-defendants guilty on all counts for their roles in the sprawling Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme.
Aimee Bock, the now-defunct nonprofit’s founder and executive director, and Salim Said, co-owner of a Minneapolis restaurant that was under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, were found to have conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, lawyers for the government and defense took turns assigning blame for what has been called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
The jury’s verdict is as follows:
Aimee Bock
- Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 2 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 4 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 5 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 12 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 40 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
Salim Said
- Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 2 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 5 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 8 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 12 — Wire fraud: GUILTY
- Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 16 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 17 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 18 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 19 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 32 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 34 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 36 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 37 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 38 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY
- Count 41 — Conspiracy to commit money laundering: GUILTY
- Count 42 — Money laundering: GUILTY
- Count 44 — Money laundering: GUILTY
- Count 51 — Money laundering: GUILTY
- Count 52 — Money laundering: GUILTY
- Count 57 — Money laundering: GUILTY