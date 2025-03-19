Feeding Our Future co-defendants Bock, Said found guilty on all counts in meal fraud trial

(KSTP) — A federal jury found two co-defendants guilty on all counts for their roles in the sprawling Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme.

Aimee Bock, the now-defunct nonprofit’s founder and executive director, and Salim Said, co-owner of a Minneapolis restaurant that was under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, were found to have conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, lawyers for the government and defense took turns assigning blame for what has been called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.

The jury’s verdict is as follows:

Aimee Bock

Count 1 — Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 2 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 4 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 5 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 12 — Wire fraud: GUILTY

Count 15 — Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Count 40 — Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Salim Said