Feed the Otters event held at Oxbow Park

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Kids grades k-9 got to feed the otters at Oxbow park in Byron on Saturday.

The event was a collaboration between the YMCA of the North, Rochester, and Oxbow Park.

The event included a Feed the Otters Event, and an open house aimed at promoting the YMCA day camp in Oxbow, which is open to K-9th graders.

Those who stopped by got to make beaded bracelets and necklaces, and of course, feed the otters.

The first 10 families also received two free tickets to a Rochester Honkers game.