Feed the Need: Randy and Townies

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 and YOU are all back at it with the Second Annual ABC 6 Feed the Need Celebrity Chef Cookoff.

The need for food programs has increased by over 30% compared to last year. So our team is going to raise money for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

This year, we’re teaming up with EIGHT chefs from your favorite local restaurants, Townies, Corona’s Tacos, Latitude 44, Chip Shots, Zen Fusion, Rochester Golf and Country Club, Cento Wood-Fire Pizzeria and Cafe and Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar.

Each team will get ingredients found in the Channel One Regional Food Bank to work with. They will then have one hour to make an incredible main course dish.

Then, that’s where YOU come in! VOTE for your favorite team by donating! The team that raised the most money wins! All the money raises goes to help Channel One and local families in need!

Special thanks goes out to our overall sponsors, G & G Heating & Air Conditioning, Austin Area Chamber and Troy Thompson Agency, Inc.

Who will you vote for? To donate, click here.