Feed the Need raises over $12,000

(ABC 6 News) — As you may remember, back in March, we here at ABC 6 News teamed up with local restaurants in our Feed the Need challenge to help raise money for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

On Monday, the winners received an award for raising the most money.

ABC 6 News Anchor Carly Berglund and Chip Shots received the most votes for their Lucky Charms Fry-Rito, created using a basket of food commonly found at Channel One.

The duo raised just over $2200, and the general manager of Chip Shots, Johnny Mangouras, said he is grateful for the experience.

“There’s a lot of underlying factors, and it’s just great to be able to give wholeheartedly without any kind of judgement. It’s just a great thing,” Mangouras said.

In total, ABC 6 News and our team of local restaurants raised $12,560 thanks to all of you who donated to the cause.